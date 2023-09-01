LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced 5 per cent increase in fares of all passenger trains from September 2.

As per the officials, the decision has been taken due to recent surge in the prices of petroleum products. In the recent fortnightly review, Pakistan has revised prices of petroleum products.

Now the price of petrol is Rs305.36 per litre and that of diesel Rs311.84 per litre. This is the second upward revision in fares of passenger trains since August 15, 2023.

Fares for all passenger trains were increased by 10 per cent from August 17, 2023.

At that time, PR had not mentioned the reason behind the fare increase. However, people believe that the main factor behind recent surge in fares was unprecedented increase in petroleum prices.