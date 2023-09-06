ISLAMABAD – Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today (September 6) to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of 1965 war with a renewed commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed international border to attack Pakistan, but valiant Pakistan Armed Forces, backed by entire nation, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21-gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered after Fajr prayer in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian illegally Occupied and Kashmir.

‘Nation stands united with defence forces’

In his message on Defence and Martyrs’ Day, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has said the 6th September is remembered as the day of vigor, bravery, courage and resilience.

He said this glorious day, where the entire Pakistani nation stood side by side with its Armed Forces, calls upon us to make a pledge to renew the spirit of loyalty and service to Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons of the soil who embraced ‘Shahadat’ while ensuring security of the nation.

The premier said the defence of the country is not limited to 6 September alone, rather stretches upon an entire lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological frontiers, which needs to be guarded.

He said today, when Pakistan is confronted with multiple security challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external aggression, the entire nation stands united alongside their Defence Forces, to thwart evil designs against the integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

‘Forces remain committed to ensuring defence of motherland’

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country have paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on Defence and Martyrs’ Day.

The country’s military leadership, according to ISPR, in a message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

The military leadership said this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations.

The ISPR said Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats.