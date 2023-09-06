LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the intermediate part II (FA, FSC, I.Com, ICS second year results) results on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Other education boards of Punjab is also set to declare the class 12 results on same day in line with the decision taken earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the results of the annual examination of intermediate Part 1 will be announced on October 10, 2023.

Board officials said the admission for the second annual will start from October 20, and the form can be submitted from September 14, 2023.

Entries with a single fee can be submitted till 25 September while entries with a double fee can be submitted till September 29. In case of delay, students can apply with a triple fee from September 30 to October 3.

How to Check BISE Lahore Second Year Result 2023

Students can check their results online on Lahore Board’s official websit: http://biselahore.com/

Class 12 results 2023 also be checked through SMS by sending your Roll Number to 800291

A copy of the results gazette will also be uploaded on the Pakistan Observer website once the results are announced by the board.