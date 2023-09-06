Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy and humid weather for Karachi on Wednesday evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday evening/night and Thursday.

Cloudy and humid weather is likely in Karachi on Wednesday evening/night.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 33-35 C on Friday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 C on Thursday and 36-38 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro and Nawabshah remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 39 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 77 per cent.