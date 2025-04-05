Afghan refugee policy

FOR over four decades, Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghan refugees, a responsibility that began with the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Successive waves of conflict, political instability and economic hardship have driven Afghans across the border, making Pakistan one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world.

While the country has shown generosity, the prolonged presence of such a large refugee population has created economic, social and security challenges that need urgent attention.

Initially, most Afghan refugees settled in camps along the border, but as conflicts endured, many moved into urban and rural communities across Pakistan.

Over time, they established livelihoods with some working in agriculture, construction and small businesses.

However, Pakistan lacks a formal refugee policy, leaving many Afghans in legal limbo.

The government introduced Proof of Registration (PoR) and Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC) to document their presence, but these are temporary solutions that do not grant long-term security.

Without legal status, refugees struggle to access education, healthcare and formal employment, making them vulnerable to exploitation.

Pakistan’s economy has borne a significant burden due to this large refugee population.

Public services such as education and healthcare are overstretched, particularly in areas with high refugee concentrations.

Schools in these regions face overcrowding and hospitals often struggle to provide adequate medical care.

The labour market is also affected, as many refugees work in informal sectors, sometimes leading to competition with local workers and causing tensions.

Although some refugees have become part of the local economy, their lack of legal recognition prevents them from contributing effectively to the country’s economic growth.

Security concerns further complicate the issue.

While the vast majority of Afghan refugees live peacefully, there have been instances where criminal activities or extremist elements have been linked to refugee populations.

This has led to increased scrutiny, periodic crackdowns and stricter border controls.

However, such measures often disrupt the lives of ordinary refugees who are simply trying to survive, increasing their sense of uncertainty and fear.

Pakistan’s approach to Afghan refugees also has diplomatic implications.

The country has worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on voluntary repatriation efforts, but instability in Afghanistan discourages many from returning.

Some refugees have lived in Pakistan for generations, with no ties to their ancestral homeland.

Their forced repatriation remains a controversial issue, as many of them consider Pakistan their only home.

While international organizations have urged Pakistan to adopt a more structured approach, the challenge remains in balancing humanitarian concerns with national interests.

A more comprehensive and balanced refugee policy is essential.

Pakistan must create legal frameworks that allow refugees to access basic rights while addressing security concerns.

Strengthening cooperation with international organizations can help ease the financial burden and improve refugee management.

Additionally, long-term solutions such as vocational training and integration programs would enable refugees to contribute productively to society rather than remaining dependent on aid.

Ultimately, Pakistan must adopt a strategy that safeguards both its national interests and humanitarian obligations.

By ensuring Afghan refugees are treated with dignity while addressing economic and security concerns, the country can move toward a sustainable solution that benefits both refugees and the host population.

—The writer is former Regional Executive Inclusive Development at NBP, Mirpur AK. ([email protected])