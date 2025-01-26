AGL52.26▲ 4.57 (0.10%)AIRLINK200.75▲ 7.19 (0.04%)BOP10.21▲ 0.26 (0.03%)CNERGY7.71▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL9.22▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)DFML46.17▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC108.69▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL40.06▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)FFL16.81▼ -0.05 (0.00%)HUBC132.6▲ 0.02 (0.00%)HUMNL13.92▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.65▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.59▼ -0.03 (0.00%)MLCF46.74▼ -0.86 (-0.02%)NBP63.3▲ 1.31 (0.02%)OGDC212.43▼ -1.48 (-0.01%)PAEL41.28▲ 0.04 (0.00%)PIBTL8.11▼ -0.3 (-0.04%)PPL181.46▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL41.78▼ -0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.7▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)SEARL111.84▲ 5 (0.05%)TELE8.87▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TOMCL34.58▲ 0.3 (0.01%)TPLP12.92▲ 0.17 (0.01%)TREET22.06▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG67.47▲ 0.52 (0.01%)UNITY32.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Pakistan moving towards economic stability, all economic indicators have improved: Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the United States Chamber of Commerce and met with a high-level delegation of the US-Pakistan Business Council. Detailed discussions were held on increasing investment and cooperation in the mining and information technology sectors. The Interior Minister also invited American investors to invest in Pakistan’s mining and IT sectors.

Interior Minister listened to the issues of American companies operating in Pakistan and assured that their concerns would be resolved on priority basis. He further said that the US-Pakistan Business Council can benefit from the immense investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that Pakistan is moving towards economic stability, all economic indicators have improved and the economy is taking off. He also extended an invitation to the US-Pakistan Business Council to invest in Pakistan as Pakistan offers attractive investment opportunities. He highlighted that the issuance of necessary NOCs has been streamlined. He also assured the Council of providing special facilities on priority basis.

The delegation included Charles Freeman, Senior Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce, Esperanza Jelalian, Executive Director and President of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Abel Tovar, Executive Director of the Center for Global Regulatory Cooperation, and Manisha Vepa, Manager of the US-Pakistan Business Council. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Trade Attaché, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

News desk

