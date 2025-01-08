Pakistan moves to regulate Cryptocurrency Market with New Virtual Assets Bill

ISLAMABAD – Senate of Pakistan is considering Virtual Assets Bill 2025, which aims to regulate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies in South Asian nation.

A report shared by online publication claims Vitrual Assets Bill includes provisions for creating Digital Rupee backed by Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and to ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing regulations.

The proposed legislation introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan will review several cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies as it seeks to form a legal framework for virtual assets, promoting financial stability, investor protection, and prevention of illegal activities.

The new bill aims to boost digital currency to boost financial system, ensuring its integration with global digital economies as it outlines licensing process for virtual currency exchanges and asset service providers.

Under this consideration, National Virtual Assets Regulatory Commission will be formed to oversee licensing and registration of virtual asset exchanges.

As the upper house of parliament looks to regulate its virtual asset market, the passing of the Virtual Assets Bill 2025 could pave the way for a more secure, transparent, and innovative digital economy.