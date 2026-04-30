Pakistan likely to host Australia for three-match ODI series in May-June

LAHORE – Pakistan is expected to host Australia for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series later this year, with all fixtures likely to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, the sources said on Thursday.

The tentative schedule suggests that the series will consist of three matches, with the opening game expected on May 31. The second and third ODIs are likely to be held on June 2 and June 4, respectively. However, the final schedule will be officially announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board in due course.

The series will mark Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral assignment since 2022, when the hosts secured a 2–1 victory in a closely contested series.

Historically, Australia holds the upper hand in ODI encounters between the two sides, having won 71 of the 111 matches played, while Pakistan has claimed 36 victories, with four matches ending without a result.

Following the Pakistan tour, Australia are scheduled to visit Bangladesh in June 2026 for a full white-ball series, marking the resumption of bilateral ODI cricket between the two sides in Bangladesh after a gap of 15 years.

The ODI matches in Bangladesh are planned for June 9, 11 and 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, followed by a three-match T20 International series in Chattogram at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are preparing for their red-ball commitments in Bangladesh, where they will play a two-Test series as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle. It will be their first Test assignment since drawing a series 1–1 against South Africa last year.

The first Test is scheduled in Dhaka from May 8 to 12, while the second will be played in Sylhet from May 16 to 20. Shan Masood will continue to lead the side, with several uncapped players also included in the squad.

Later in the year, Pakistan is also set to host Test series against England, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies as part of its packed international calendar.