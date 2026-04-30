‘I will ask King Charles to return the Koh-i-Noor Diamond,” says Zohran Mamdani

New York Mayor Zahran Mamdani stated that he would take the opportunity to discuss the return of the Koh-i-Noor diamond with King Charles if given the chance.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are conducting a four-day state visit to the United States, beginning April 27, 2026, and concluding on April 30, 2026.

Mamdani made the remarks during a press conference ahead of a ceremony commemorating the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in response to a journalist’s question about welcoming the British monarch and engaging in conversation with him.

The Indian-origin mayor emphasized that he would urge King Charles to return the 105-carat diamond.

Later, Mamdani met with the King during the event; however, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on his statement. Mamdani’s office also did not clarify whether he raised the issue during the meeting.

India has previously requested the return of the historic Koh-i-Noor diamond from the United Kingdom on multiple occasions.