Pakistan keen to learn from China’s innovation: Khalil

The 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo, themed “New Quality Productive Forces: A New Future for Agriculture”, commenced on October 25 in Yangling, Shaanxi and will span five days.

Pakistan, honoured as this year’s guest country, held its pavilion’s inauguration ceremony on Friday morning. Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi and Shaanxi Vice Governor Dou Jingli jointly presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

During his address, Ambassador Hashmi remarked, “In June, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation visit to Yangling, we engaged in substantial discussions on collaborative opportunities between Pakistan’s relevant agencies and different sectors in Yangling and Shaanxi province.

“Since then, all parties have worked diligently towards realising these objectives. Our return to Yangling for the 31st Agricultural High-Tech Expo further underscores the strengthening of our bilateral cooperation.”

“Agriculture forms the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy, accounting for over 20% of our GDP and supporting approximately 40% of our national employment. Through this expo, we aspire to learn from the Yangling Demonstration Zone and Shaanxi province in critical technological areas, including agricultural innovation, high-tech applications within the sector, high-yield seed cultivation, and more. This platform provides an opportunity to engage with experts,” he added.

To foster productive exchanges, the Pakistan pavilion has set up a dedicated exhibit space showcasing Chinese enterprises with notable achievements in agricultural investment and development in Pakistan.

This exhibit facilitates meaningful dialogue between company representatives, potential collaborators, and agricultural experts.—Agencies