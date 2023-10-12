Naguib Sawiris, Chairman & CEO of Ora Developers, expressed his enthusiasm for the progress of the prestigious Eighteen housing project in Pakistan during a press conference held in Islamabad.

The project, which aims to redefine the standards of luxury living in Pakistan and create a world-class community, blending modernity with natural beauty, has achieved significant milestones in infrastructure development.

This includes the visit of the Regional Dispatch Centre of China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC). The China Gezhouba Group Company is also playing a vital role in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by doing some key projects in Pakistan.

Followed by the inauguration of The Market as well as a state-of-the-art, 9-hole professional Golf Academy, various recreational facilities like sports clubs, fitness centers, and sports complexes.

Furthermore, a vibrant handover ceremony of an 8 Kanal Villa in the Dandelion Cluster at Eighteen, and the Penthouse of the Heights, was held in the presence of Naguib Sawiris. The Chairman presented the clients with symbolic keys to commemorate the occasion while highlighting Ora Developers’ commitment to delivering high-quality properties and amenities for residents. Looking ahead, Sawiris expressed his views that Pakistan is a lucrative destination, with significant potential for future investments.

The launch of The Club at Eighteen, a modern masterpiece in the heart of the development, accompanied by the initiation of the exclusive clubhouse Membership Program, marks a significant milestone in the development.