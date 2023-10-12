Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Thursday said the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was in full swing, reiterating the interim government’s strong commitment to implementing the development projects in letter and spirit.

The minister made these remarks while speaking at a seminar on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): “Paving the Path to Shared Prosperity,” organized here the by Centre of Excellence, CPEC, Quaid-e-Azam University (QUA).

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong was the chief guest at the conference, which was also attended by the Vice Chancellor, QAU, Project Director, CPEC and hundreds of policymakers and experts.

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18. Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar would represent Pakistan. The forum would focus on Research and Innovation, Communication, Science and technology, Industry, Agriculture, Energy, Tourism and other areas.

Planning Minister Sami Saeed said the BRI was not merely a network of roads and bridges rather it was a manifestation of collective belief in the power of collaboration to create a world where opportunities were boundless and prosperity knew no borders.

“The Second Phase of CPEC is in full swing as all projects are being supervised properly and the interim government is committed to implementing the projects,” he said appreciating China for consistent support in the implementation of projects.

The second Phase of CPEC has already started as both countries have been celebrating the decade of CPEC.—APP