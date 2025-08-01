Pakistan & Iran: Partners in peace and progress

THE renaissance of Islam and the ideal support between neighboring countries for peace and security in the region has fostered friendly, diplomatic, trade and public-level relations between Pakistan and Iran that span over seven decades.

Although there have been fluctuations in relations between the two countries following the Iranian Revolution, the element of tension has never arisen. The depth of Pakistan-Iran friendship can be gauged from the fact that after the establishment of Pakistan, Iran was the first to recognize it and in 1979, following the Islamic Revolution, Pakistan was the first to recognize Iran. This historic initiative established such a strong, enduring and unbreakable bond that even enemies could not create a rift in this iron-clad friendship, even though the Hindu-Zionist conspiracy has continuously attempted to disrupt this eternal relationship.

India providing assistance to Iran’s Chabahar port was part of this conspiracy. Iran did not leave Pakistan alone during the 1965 Indo-Pak war and played a very positive role, allowing Pakistani aircraft to land on its territory for parking and refueling. In the recent battle for justice against India, our brotherly country remained loyal to Pakistan, for which we will always be grateful to Iran. Pakistan has always maintained a strong neighborly relationship and brotherhood with Iran and it continues to do so. During the Zionist aggression against Iran, Pakistan provided it with full political and military support. The Iranian Parliament resonated with chants of gratitude towards Pakistan for standing with Iran against Israeli brutality, which is also a moment of gratitude for us. Undoubtedly, Pakistan stands firm with Iran in every difficult moment and on every front!

Pakistan also adopted a courageous stance in support of Iran in the Security Council, a move that was praised by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in his speech, where he commended Pakistan’s role and its voice against Zionist terrorism. Pakistan and Iran share approximately 909 kilometers of common border, separating the lands of Balochistan. Pakistan’s first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, officially visited Iran in 1949, while the Shah of Iran made his first official visit to Pakistan in 1950. The current Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, begins his two-day official visit to Pakistan today, leading a high-level delegation. During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Meetings with Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq have also been scheduled. A meeting with the Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is expected as well, where the Iranian President may express gratitude for Pakistan’s strong support during the Iran-Israel war.

In the global and regional context, the Iranian President’s visit holds significant importance. A joint strategy between Pakistan and Iran is essential across sectors, from combating terrorism to economic cooperation. Regional threats like ISIS from Afghanistan and India’s actions in Balochistan pose mutual challenges. Hopes are high that the stalled Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, agreed upon in 1990, will progress despite American pressure. Iran completed its part in 2009, investing $1 billion, while Pakistan faces delays due to US sanctions. Notably, India ignores such restrictions without consequence. If India shared a border with Iran, it would have secured its oil needs without hesitation. Pakistan must also prioritize its national interests and not act as a US colony. The Preferential Trade Agreement, effective since 2000, granted Pakistan concessions on 338 items and Iran on 309. Solid progress in this area is also expected during the visit. The time has come to put Pakistan’s interests first in all foreign policy decisions.

Former Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated a transmission line for the supply of 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran last year. Iran has also offered to further increase the supply of electricity. Will there be further discussions on this during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s anticipated visit? Undoubtedly, both countries wish to expand the scope of mutual trade in information technology, agriculture, electricity, gas and other sectors. Pakistan and Iran aim to increase bilateral trade from the current three billion dollars to ten billion dollars in the coming years. The visit of the Iranian President will prove to be a harbinger of increasing cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, along with strengthening regional stability and economic prosperity. Both countries share the view that sustainable stability in the region depends on solving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to the aspirations of their peoples. Significant defense and military relations also exist between the two countries, with cross-training, bilateral naval exercises and exchanges of high-level defense visits being common.

There is no doubt that the Iranian President’s visit will be an important development in many respects; however, it is indisputable that the visit has already disturbed the sleep of our eternal enemy, India and the US will not hesitate to threaten Pakistan with trade sanctions if there is a commercial agreement with Iran. This is the sword that constantly hangs over Pakistan. Last year, when Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi visited Pakistan and some agreements and memorandums were signed, Pakistan received threats of trade sanctions from the US. The Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline agreement is also stalled due to American sanctions. Pakistan is a sovereign country and has complete authority and freedom to make decisions in the best interests of its people. Now is the time to make national and domestic interests the centrepiece of our foreign policy.

