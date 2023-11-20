LAHORE – Seventh Pakistan Industrial Expo will start at Lahore Expo Centre on November 25.

Around 250 Pakistani and Chinese companies will be showcasing their products and services at three day event which will conclude on November 27.

The event promises to be a landmark occasion, fostering global partnerships, driving economic growth, and showcasing the vast potential within Pakistan’s industrial landscape.

Giving details about the event, Mr. Steve Zhou, Project Head of Everest International Expo, said that the 7th edition will be much bigger than the previous events.

This year, the Expo will occupy double the space, with the same venue exclusively featuring Chinese industrial enterprises and locally manufactured products.

This strategic arrangement aims to enhance mutual trade and business communication between Pakistan and China.

Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, took the podium to emphasize the enduring collaboration with a Chinese exhibition company, now entering its sixth year. Through the Pakistan Industrial Expo platform, this partnership has facilitated numerous international collaborations, attracting investments and introducing advanced technologies to Pakistan.

Dr. Abbas highlighted the pivotal role the PIE platform plays in promoting the industrial and economic development of the nation.

Zishan Hashmi, Deputy General Manager of Everest International Expo, shared details about the diverse industrial sectors to be showcased at the Expo.

From CNC machines to industrial equipment, hardware, building materials, agricultural machines, engineering machines, chemicals, and solar systems, the Expo promises a comprehensive display of cutting-edge technologies and products.

Entrepreneurs and businessmen are encouraged to explore these sectors and establish new business links, contributing to the economic growth of the region.