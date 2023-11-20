LAHORE – Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has inaugurated the e-Procurement System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards, in a ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Punjab has introduced the e-Procurement System across all departments to streamline the public procurement process.

Addressing the ceremony, the CS said that the initiative was aimed at ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time-saving in government procurements.

He commended the PITB team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system’s success in achieving its goals.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the e-Procurement System incorporated modern techniques to make government procurement secure and efficient. He outlined the computerization of various processes, including Procurement Planning, Online Advertisement, Online Bidding, e-Submission, e-Evaluation, and Contract Awarding.

PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim emphasized that under the system, vendors from anywhere in the world can submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient.

The training for the system has been provided to 43 administrative departments across Punjab, including the Southern Punjab Secretariat and the e-FOAS team.