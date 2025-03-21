Pakistan emphasizes global support on first International Glaciers Day

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb has emphasized that Pakistan required the support of global partners and United Nations to address climate change challenges on the first International Glaciers Day

The finance minister said that the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on glaciers in 2022, identifying climate change and population growth as Pakistan’s two most critical challenges.

The resolution also emphasized the need to integrate glacier protection into the national policy framework.

He highlighted that Pakistan needed developmental partners and UN cooperation to tackle climate issues. The country has over 3,000 glacial lakes, 33 of which are highly dangerous, posing a potential threat to more than 7 million people due to possible glacial lake outbursts.

The finance minister expressed concern over the rising frequency of floods and other climate-related disasters. He announced that Pakistan’s Glacier Protection and Resiliency Strategy is being presented for public review, emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to mitigate climate risks.

Muhammad Aurangzeb also referred to the devastating floods of 2022 and rising pollution levels, stressing that immediate action is required to combat climate change.

While a national climate strategy framework is in place, its implementation remains a major challenge.