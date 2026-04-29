Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia halts passport services for maintenance

JEDDAH – The Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary suspension of passport operations due to technical maintenance.

Services will be unavailable on Wednesday and Thursday, April 29-30, 2026, the embassy said in a post on social media platform X

Citizens planning to visit the embassy for passport-related work during these dates are advised to make alternative arrangements and check for updates once operations resume.

📣 It is to inform that due to some technical maintenance reasons, Passport operations in the Embassy will remain suspended on Wednesday and Thursday 29-30 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/IKV5uBa3Dw — Pakistan Embassy Saudi Arabia (@PakinSaudiArab) April 28, 2026

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has suspended its services at its Madinah office.

The authority shared the development on social media.

In accordance with instructions from the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, NADRA services at the Madinah office have been suspended starting today, April 12, 2026, for the duration of the Hajj season, it announced.

NADRA services will resume once the Hajj season concludes.

As an alternative, staffing has been increased at the NADRA Registration Center in Jeddah to ensure that the maximum number of Pakistani citizens can access services.