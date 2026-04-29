Iran seeks time to consult leadership before revised proposal

TEHRAN – Iran has conveyed to mediators that it will take several days to consult its Supreme Leader before presenting a revised proposal, the US reported.

Sources familiar with the mediation efforts said the delay stems from internal consultations at the highest level, which are required before finalising any updated offer. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing, and intermediaries expect Tehran to submit a fresh proposal in the coming days.

Officials indicated that Pakistani mediators engaged in indirect negotiations between United States and Iran are awaiting a new draft after an earlier proposal failed to secure approval from Donald Trump.

According to sources, Abbas Araghchi is returning to Tehran after a visit to Russia and is expected to consult with the country’s top leadership before any revised plan is submitted.

The pace of negotiations remains slow, with sources pointing to difficulties in communication with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, whose location is being kept confidential due to security concerns.

The earlier proposal reportedly suggested ending hostilities first and addressing more complex issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme, at a later stage. However, Trump has signalled that Washington would not accept such a framework.

The officials said the negotiations are still underway and fluid, adding that progress will depend on whether Iran presents a revised proposal that meets US expectations.

In a statement on social media, Trump claimed that Iran had indicated it was under significant internal pressure, while expressing a desire to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as discussions over its leadership situation continue.