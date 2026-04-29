US Passports will now feature Donald Trump’s image

WASHINGTON – The US State Department announced it will produce a limited number of commemorative passports featuring a portrait of President Donald Trump.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

According to the State Department, the passports will display Trump’s image on an interior page opposite a depiction of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

“COMING SOON: Limited-edition U.S. passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence,” the State Department wrote in a post on X where it also shared images of the passport.

COMING SOON: Limited-edition U.S. passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. pic.twitter.com/GYiBtSF22L — Department of State (@StateDept) April 28, 2026

The announcement included artist renderings showing the president’s portrait and signature within the passport.

“These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. passport the most secure document in the world,” State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

State Department officials told media that no extra fee would be charged to receive one of the limited-edition of the commemorative passports.