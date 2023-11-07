ISLAMABAD – The second consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza, which is facing massive air strikes from Israeli forces, was dispatched from Islamabad on Tuesday through a special flight.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani who was present on the occasion said it is on the special direction of the Prime Minister, the National Disaster Management Authority is sending the second consignment of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians.

He said the ninety ton of humanitarian assistance includes ration bags, medicines and hygiene kits. He said this is a token of love and solidarity on the part of Pakistan with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation is aggrieved over the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. He said it is the demand of Pakistan and other Islamic countries that an independent state of Palestine is established with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Jalil Abbas Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm support for the Palestinians. He said Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and will always stand by them. He said we will continue to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians in future as well.

He also underlined the urgency of bringing an immediate end to Israeli aggression and lifting of the siege of Gaza. He called for upholding the principles of justice and humanity and facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.