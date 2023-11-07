LAHORE – Pak Suzuki has managed to grab a reasonable share in motorcycle market of the country on the back of its reliable and fuel efficient variants.

Suzuki GR 150 is one of the top choices for motorcycle lovers owing to its ultra dynamic design that suits your persona.

Engineered for speed and performance, Suzuki GR150 gives you the ultimate riding experience through its powerful 150 cc engine and advanced disk-braking system.

Suzuki GR 150 comes in two colours – red and black.

Suzuki GR 150 Price and Installment Plan

Besides offering a competent price, Pak Suzuki also provides an installment plan that is an easy and flexible for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through company owned outlets only.

GR 150 Engine Capacity: 150 cc Price: 547,000

Prices effective from : October 01, 2023

0% MARK-UP INSTALLMENT SCHEDULE DETAIL @ 50% ADVANCE PAYMENT & 18 EMI