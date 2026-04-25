Pakistan cuts kerosene oil price by Rs63.6 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The price of kerosene oil in Pakistan has been reduced by Rs63.60 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs365.21 per litre, effective from May 25, 2026.

Last week, kerosene prices had already been cut by Rs21.34 per litre. Previously, kerosene was priced at Rs428.81 per litre.

Meanwhile, petrol and high-speed diesel prices have been increased sharply due to global oil market pressures.

Petrol has risen from Rs366.58 to Rs393.35 per litre, an increase of Rs26.77, while diesel has been raised from Rs353.42 to Rs380.19 per litre.

The price movements come amid a fragile standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, where US and Iran tensions have slowed shipping, creating supply constraints and volatility in global oil markets.

Although US President Donald Trump has declared an “indefinite” ceasefire, Iran has yet to engage in substantive talks.

Delegations from both countries are expected to meet in Islamabad, and any progress in negotiations could potentially relieve pressure on global oil prices and, in turn, domestic fuel costs.