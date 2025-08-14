Pakistan cracks down on terrorists’ social media accounts; over 850 reported, hundreds blocked  

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities have launched a major crackdown on social media accounts linked to banned terrorist organizations, reporting more than 850 accounts and blocking hundreds of them. The move aims to curb online extremism and dismantle the digital networks used by militant groups.

According to official data, the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) flagged accounts associated with groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United Nations, the United States, and the United Kingdom, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF).

Out of the 850 identified accounts—collectively followed by more than two million users—533 have already been blocked, while action on the remaining accounts is ongoing. The crackdown includes reporting terrorist accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and WhatsApp, and requesting data access from these platforms.

Direct meetings between PTA officials and representatives of major global social media companies have been held to expedite removals. Federal IT and Telecommunications Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja also held a special online meeting with Telegram officials, securing cooperation despite the platform being banned in Pakistan.

The government data shows that Facebook and TikTok complied with over 90% of requests while Telegram extended full cooperation. However, X and WhatsApp’s compliance remained low at only 30%.

The officials warned that while Pakistan’s electronic and print media are free from terrorist propaganda, extremist groups remain active online, using social media to incite violence, recruit members, and spread fear.

The government has urged global platforms to permanently shut down all terrorist-linked accounts, use AI-based systems to remove extremist content instantly, and maintain direct, rapid coordination with Pakistani regulators and security agencies.