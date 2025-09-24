Pakistan committed to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China: Aleem

Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Regional Head, during a meeting with Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan indicated the Bank’s intention to further enhance investments in Pakistan particularly in the transport and communications sector.

She termed Pakistan a priority country under its ongoing program of Asian Development Bank. Accompanied by a delegation, the ADB Regional Head also invited the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in the upcoming Bishkek Conference scheduled for November, this year.

Welcoming the Regional Head, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan values its partnership with ADB noting that the Bank’s interest in road infrastructure development in the country is highly encouraging.

He highlighted that significant investment opportunities exist in Pakistan’s Communications, Railways and Infrastructure sectors. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan underscored the importance of “CAREC” in attracting international investment, remarking that bringing together multiple countries under one roof for investment in Pakistan is a positive step that will particularly enhance the road infrastructure and overall communications sector.

During the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to complete trade corridors through Iran, Afghanistan, and China, adding that such connectivity would not only strengthen trade but also promote tourism, as well.

He pointed out the necessity of launching direct flights between countries, alongside railway track upgrades and road construction. He informed the ADB delegation that Pakistan has made remarkable progress in visa facilitation enabling the issuance of multiple-entry visas particularly for the business community within 24 hours. He further proposed that CAREC Member States, similar to SAARC could consider streamlined visa issuance and enhanced regional connectivity.

The ADB Regional Head and delegation members assured that the Bank would continue to expand investments in Pakistan not only in the communications sector but also across other fields while promoting both B2B and G2G

initiatives.