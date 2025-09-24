Global Sumud Flotilla heading toward Gaza comes under Israeli attack

GAZA – The Global Sumud Flotilla heading toward Gaza for humanitarian assistance has come under an attack by Israel as multiple explosions and drone activity was reported near the flotilla.

According to Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, the tenth explosion near the flotilla has been recorded, and drones continue to hover over the vessels, jamming communication systems.

A group of Pakistani nationals led by Mushtaq Ahmed is also part of the civilian flotilla.

In a video message, Avila stated, “We just heard the tenth explosion. They are still attacking our peace mission. They are targeting small boats, attempting to destroy their sails. They are using devices that can harm people and damage the boats.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (@globalsumudflotilla)

Avila appealed to the international community, emphasizing the urgency for the world to witness the attacks on their humanitarian mission, which is protected under international law. “This is a human mission, and it is under attack,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Sumud Flotilla (@globalsumudflotilla)

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, also expressed grave concern over the situation.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), stating that immediate international attention and protection were required for the flotilla.

Albanese revealed that the flotilla had been attacked at least seven times in a short span, with sound bombs, explosive flares, suspected chemical sprays, and jamming of radio communications.

Additionally, calls for assistance were reportedly blocked, further heightening the risks faced by those aboard the ships.