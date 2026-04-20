‘It was canned beverage’ – Islamabad juice deaths update

ISLAMABAD – The reported deaths of three people, including a teenager, after consuming a juice in the federal capital have sparked widespread fear, as residents scramble to identify the brand linked to the fatal incident.

A day earlier, a social media user shared information on X, stating the deceased were aged 34, 19, and 22. All three were reportedly shifted to a public hospital soon after their condition deteriorated.

He said two of the critically ill patients were later brought to the CDA hospital. One of them was said to have arrived in a relatively recoverable condition. However, despite efforts by doctors using the resources available, the patient could not survive.

No official confirmation or detailed investigation findings have been released so far.

However, sources told the Pakistan Observer that the beverage was a “canned juice,” adding that the company’s name is not being revealed by authorities.

This has raised suspicions that a well-known brand may be involved in the incident.