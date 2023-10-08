Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Saturday his party welcomed Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plan to return.

“It has been PPP’s long-standing demand that Nawaz should return. PPP is very happy that he is coming back. It is incumbent upon everyone to work for Pakistan’s development,” Bilawal, a former foreign minister, told a press conference in Jacoabad.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, Bilawal said the preparations of the party to welcome their leader “were not up to the mark” and they could have “at least done wall chalking”.

“This is a test for those who were ministers during Nawaz and PDM’s tenure,” the PPP chief said. In his press conference, Bilawal also mentioned that his party was heading into the general elections without an alliance and it “stands firm” on this decision.

“PPP’s going to contest polls on its own symbol, we will not be a part of [any alliance, including] PDM.” On the possibility of an alliance with the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Bilawal said the PPP had no plans in this regard as of yet. “Until those involved in the events of May 9 aren’t ‘minused’, there is no chance of an alliance,” Bilawal said.