Pakistan arrests three alleged RAW spies in major intelligence operation

ISLAMABAD – The security agencies have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in espionage for India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in a targeted operation.

The security sources said that the arrested suspects hail from Narowal, Bahawalpur and Neelum district of Azad Jammu and Kashmi.

The officials said the suspects were allegedly recruited through social media platforms, where they were lured with promises of relationships and financial incentives in exchange for access to sensitive information.

The suspects reportedly received payments through cryptocurrency wallets and bank transfers.

Security sources further stated that during interrogation, the accused admitted to maintaining contact with individuals allegedly linked to RAW and sharing sensitive information.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the Official Secrets Act. Further legal proceedings are underway.