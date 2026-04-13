Now you can apply for B-Form from home comfort: Check Latest Fee

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has allowed parents to submit applications to get B-Form or Child Registration Certificate (CRC) of their children from home comfort.

The authority said parents can now use the Pak-ID mobile appl to apply online for their child’s B-Form, reducing the need to visit NADRA centers.

Under the new rules, children from birth up to three years of age are not required to provide a photograph. However, once the child turns three, submitting a photo becomes mandatory.

For children aged 10 to 18, biometric verification including fingerprints and iris scans will also be required to enhance the identity verification process.

Parents have welcomed the changes, noting that educational institutions often require B-Forms during examinations, making this online facility highly convenient.

B-Form Fee

The B-Form fee in normal category stands at Rs50 with 7 days processing time. The executive fee stands at Rs500 and this type of application is processed in one day only.