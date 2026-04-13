Punjab launches free body transport service in Three Cities

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially inaugurated the province’s first free “body transport service,” aimed at providing support to grieving families during difficult times.

Initially, the service will be available at public hospitals in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The chief minister handed over the keys to body transfer vehicles for these three cities and conducted an inspection of the fleet.

During the launch, she met with rescue personnel, commending their services and urging them to perform their duties with dedication and a spirit of public service.

She emphasized that counseling and emotional support for families in the event of a patient’s death will be an integral part of the service.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed staff that no fees should be charged for body transfers, even if offered by the bereaved family.

According to Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, the service will operate within city limits in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, while in other cities private ambulances will provide assistance.

DG Rescue Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer explained that the service can be requested via a call to 1122, and special desks will be established at every public hospital for body transfer arrangements.