Pak-Turkiye ties: Strengthening bonds under Erdogan

PAKISTAN, through the unprecedented reception of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has conveyed to the world that both brotherly Islamic countries are united as one and are prepared to elevate their relations to new heights in the future.

This cooperation is based on mutual interests, the promotion of cultural values, regional stability and the pursuit of economic prosperity.

In the context of increasing terrorism in the country and a possible alliance of Hindus and Jews, President Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan is of significant importance.

Erdoğan is viewed as a strong voice for the oppressed Muslims and their rights.

His positive foreign policies, having won three consecutive presidential elections, have played a crucial role in restoring Turkiye’s lost status in the Muslim world.

Whether it concerns regional disputes or global matters, he has consistently adopted a positive and leadership-oriented approach.

This column attempts to reflect on various dimensions of political, military and commercial relations between the two countries.

President Erdoğan’s recent visit to Pakistan has further brought the two nations closer together. During this visit, both countries agreed to enhance bilateral relations in defense, economy, information technology, education, health and various sectors, reaffirming the commitment to raise bilateral trade volume to five billion dollars annually. Additionally, 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed, aimed at promoting mutual trade. In this context, sectors F-8 and F-9 in the federal capital have been named after President Erdoğan. Beyond promoting trade relations, Turkiye has always openly supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir. Erdoğan condemned the Indian move to abrogate Article 370 in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). When discussing Turkiye’s global role, it is important to note that Turkiye is not only providing aid to the oppressed Muslims in Gaza but is also standing with the residents of Gaza during this difficult time. The leaders of both countries are not only standing against the ongoing Israeli aggression and the genocide of Palestinians since October 7, 2023, but are also at the forefront in providing aid to the Palestinians.

During his visit, President Erdoğan praised Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed support for Pakistan in this struggle. The strong friendship between the two nations spans 77 years, with Turkiye being one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan after its establishment. Their relationship is built on cultural, political and religious foundations, with both nations standing by each other in difficult times. In 1955, they joined the Central Treaty Organization (CENTO), followed by the creation of the Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) in 1964 and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 1985. Throughout the years, both countries have developed a strategic consensus on issues like Cyprus and Kashmir. During the 1965 and 1971 wars between Pakistan and India, Turkiye provided critical support, while Pakistan reciprocated by backing Turkiye on the Cyprus issue. In the 1970s, Turkiye offered diplomatic and military aid during the East Pakistan crisis. Key milestones in their relationship include joint military exercises in 1980, the establishment of a military consultative group in 1988 and the formation of a high-level strategic council in 2009. Since Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became Prime Minister in 2002, bilateral ties have further strengthened, with Erdoğan’s visits to Pakistan solidifying their bond.

Under President Erdoğan’s leadership, Pak-Turkiye relations have always been exceptional. Erdoğan has made several visits to Pakistan, reflecting the strong ties between the two countries. In 2005, during his tenure as Prime Minister of Turkiye, Erdoğan provided 150 million US dollars in aid for the earthquake victims of Azad Jammu & Kashmir. In 2010, Mr. Erdoğan’s wife donated her valuable necklace to flood victims. After the earthquake in Turkiye on February 6, 2023, Pakistan also fulfilled its duty of friendship. The Pakistan Army sent two units, hundreds of rescue personnel, food and medicines, comprising 100 tons of aid immediately to Turkiye, which is a prime example of solidarity. By 2018, Turkish investment in Pakistan had reached 2.7 billion US dollars. In 2019, Pakistan included Turkiye in its visa-free travel list. There has been a significant increase in trade between the two countries since 2015. In 2015, the trade volume between the two countries was approximately 600 million US dollars, which increased to 1.2 billion US dollars by 2022.

The history of defence cooperation between the two countries also spans decades. In 1988, a Pakistan-Turkiye military advisory group was formed to enhance defence cooperation and military training. The establishment of a high-level military dialogue group during Erdoğan’s visit to Pakistan in 2003 is also a testament to the strong relations between the two countries. In 2004, an important agreement aimed at combating terrorism and organized crime was ratified, which assisted in counter-terrorism efforts. In 2018, the Pakistan Navy introduced a fleet tanker in partnership with a major Turkish defence manufacturer. In the same year, a 1.5 billion dollar agreement was made with Turkiye for the supply of 30 T-129 attack helicopters to the Pakistan Navy, which was later suspended due to US sanctions.

After the delivery of the first upgraded submarine in 2021, Turkiye modernized another AGOSTA-90 class submarine for the Pakistan Navy in 2023. Work is currently underway to modernize yet another submarine. In addition, the joint Fifth Generation Fighter Jet project between Pakistan and Turkiye is also progressing successfully. Beyond the defence sector, both countries have cooperated in the field of technology as well. They also conduct joint military exercises, including the Atatürk and Jinnah series exercises. There are several agreements between the two countries regarding counter-terrorism cooperation. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has always strengthened and made relations with Pakistan enduring, first as Prime Minister and now as President. There is no doubt that Erdoğan’s strategic vision and policy initiatives have played a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

