Pakistan’s AMAN in the Indian Ocean Region

A notable addition to AMAN-25 was the introduction of the AMAN Dialogue, themed “Secure Seas, Prosperous Future.”

This forum convened strategic leaders to deliberate on pressing maritime security challenges, including climate change, resource exploitation and the implications of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and unmanned systems.

The dialogue demonstrates Pakistan’s proactive approach in not only addressing immediate security concerns but also in shaping the future discourse on maritime governance.

By facilitating such high-level engagements, Pakistan reinforces its role as a thought leader and convener in the realm of international maritime security.

Participants discussed the increasing presence of non-state actors in maritime affairs, the growing use of cyber warfare at sea and the role of artificial intelligence in modern naval strategies. These discussions are crucial as the nature of naval conflicts and security threats evolve rapidly, making international cooperation imperative. The culmination of the sea phase was marked by an International Fleet Review, a maritime tradition that not only showcases naval prowess but also symbolizes unity and shared commitment to peace and security. The fleet review provided an opportunity for nations to exhibit their naval assets while reinforcing the principle that security in the maritime domain is a shared responsibility.

One of the key highlights of this year’s AMAN exercises was the inclusion of joint anti-submarine warfare (ASW) drills, a reflection of the increasing concerns regarding underwater security in the Indian Ocean. With India expanding its submarine fleet and China maintaining a growing presence in the region, ASW exercises send a strong signal about Pakistan’s commitment to maritime defence preparedness. The AMAN exercises serve as a diplomatic tool, allowing Pakistan to strengthen alliances and demonstrate its ability to lead regional security initiatives. The presence of major global and regional powers signifies recognition of Pakistan’s geostrategic position and its growing influence in international maritime affairs.

Moreover, these exercises provide an opportunity to counterbalance the growing Indo-Pacific focus of Western nations. With the United States and its allies increasingly emphasizing containment strategies against China in the region, Pakistan’s ability to bring both Western and Eastern naval forces together under one umbrella is a testament to its diplomatic agility. Pakistan also leverages AMAN-25 to enhance its defence cooperation with key partners. China and Pakistan, in particular, have expanded their joint naval drills beyond AMAN, signalling a deepening of their maritime security ties. Their increasing coordination at sea—combined with Pakistan’s acquisition of advanced naval assets from China—points to a strategic alignment that could shape regional naval dynamics for years to come.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his official message on AMAN-25, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to global peace and maritime security. He emphasized that the exercise is a testament to Pakistan Navy’s efforts in fostering regional stability and strengthening international partnerships. He also stated that Pakistan remains dedicated to promoting harmony among nations through cooperative security measures, making AMAN-25 a crucial step toward a safer and more secure maritime domain.

The successful execution of AMAN-25 underscores Pakistan’s geostrategic importance and its unwavering commitment to promoting peace and stability in the maritime domain. By bringing together a diverse coalition of nations, Pakistan has demonstrated that collaborative security efforts are paramount in addressing the complex challenges of the modern world. As global maritime dynamics continue to evolve, Pakistan’s role as a facilitator of international cooperation and a guardian of vital sea lanes remains indispensable. AMAN-25 is more than just a naval exercise—it is a symbol of Pakistan’s resolve to shape a secure and stable future for the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. The exercises also serve as a reminder to the world that Pakistan is not just a continental power but also a maritime force to be reckoned with. By continuously enhancing its naval capabilities and fostering international cooperation, Pakistan ensures that it remains an essential player in regional and global maritime security.

To build on the momentum of AMAN-25, Pakistan should consider expanding its naval collaborations beyond the exercise, conducting more frequent joint patrols, intelligence-sharing agreements and regional maritime security dialogues. Investing in advanced naval technologies, including AI-driven surveillance and unmanned systems, will further strengthen Pakistan’s maritime defence capabilities. Additionally, strengthening maritime law enforcement and creating a blue economy framework can complement security efforts while enhancing economic growth through sustainable marine resource management. By doing so, Pakistan can reinforce its position as a stabilizing force in the region and beyond.

—The writer is Policy Coordinator at Press Information Department, Islamabad.