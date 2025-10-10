Pak-Saudi defence pact & Trump’s peace formula

ON 7 October 2025, two years have passed since Israeli aggression against the oppressed Palestinians and now, after drowning Gaza in blood, Trump’s so-called 20-point peace formula has emerged under the gun’s threat.

This plan reveals that global imperialism aims to eliminate Palestinians, displace them and bury the issue permanently by hammering the final nail in its coffin. Will Pakistan and other Muslim countries send peace forces to Gaza under the International Stabilization Force or not? What does the support of Muslim countries for this plan signify?

Trump has proposed an international authority for Palestine that will act as a supreme political and legal body for five years, excluding the Palestinian Authority led by Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas must lay down arms and accept amnesty on the condition of “peaceful coexistence,” which essentially means recognizing the occupying Zionist State, renouncing free Palestine, handing Gaza over to Trump and ignoring the West Bank. It is clear that Palestine’s issue is not merely regional but central to global peace and security.

The Balfour Declaration of 1917 first promised a Jewish State on Palestinian land. The UN partition plan of 1947 divided Palestine into Arab and Jewish states, a division the Palestinians never accepted. After the 1967 war, Israel occupied Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, creating the largest refugee crisis in Palestinian history. Due to recent Zionist brutality, over 60,000 Palestinians have been martyred, millions rendered homeless and many forced to live in UNRWA camps. The WHO has declared Gaza’s health system nearly destroyed, with no medicines or electricity in hospitals.

Although the UN has passed more than 50 resolutions in favour of Palestine, most remain unimplemented. While the United States and Europe occasionally condemn Israeli actions, they continue to provide military and economic aid to Israel. Conversely, several countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia have openly supported Palestine. Some Muslim nations are moving toward normalization with Israel under the Abraham Accords, despite widespread public opposition. Unfortunately, despite the presence of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Palestine has not received the decisive support it urgently needs.

This crisis underscores the need for greater political unity within the Muslim world. The Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement gains significance in this context. The key question is: what is the primary objective of this agreement regarding the Israeli threat and what impact will Saudi Arabia’s and other Muslim countries’ endorsement of Trump’s plan have on it? Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s adherence to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s policy on Palestine. Meanwhile, India has faced a setback due to this agreement, following its recent regional failures. Indeed, this marks the first major defensive response by a Gulf State since the Israeli aggression in Qatar.

Israel’s actions have intensified Gulf countries’ mistrust of the United States, compelling them to reconsider dependence on American defence assurances. Trump’s verbal guarantees have failed to restore Arab confidence. Both the US and India attempted to exploit the Arabs’ vulnerability, but with Pakistan’s emergence, the Muslim world now sees a cohesive strategy to address this crisis.

In Operation Bunyan Marsus, Pakistan demonstrated its defensive strength and, by standing with Iran, proved its commitment to supporting brotherly Muslim nations. This enhanced global trust in Pakistan’s military capabilities, particularly within the Arab world. The Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement may reshape the regional balance of power, as Pakistan’s role in the Middle East expands—likely causing concern among Western arms manufacturers. This agreement represents a step toward a NATO-like alliance among Muslim countries.

Undoubtedly, credit for this historic agreement goes to two visionary leaders: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman. The latter, a reform-minded leader, is steering Saudi Arabia toward transformation similar to Deng Xiaoping’s model for China and has the potential to become the Kingdom’s most influential leader after King Faisal. The shifting geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, the growing threat of Greater Israel and waning trust in US defence assurances have paved the way for this alliance. Historically, the agreement marks Pakistan’s return to a central role in Middle Eastern affairs after five decades, positioning it as a defender of Saudi Arabia—the most vital state in the Muslim world. Following Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, Qatar became the sixth Muslim country targeted by Israel. This pattern indicates Israel’s intent to impose regional dominance through military might under the guise of establishing “Greater Israel.”

The attack on Qatar marked a turning point in regional politics, as Qatar hosts the largest US military base in the area. Despite American promises of protection, Washington failed to act, revealing that the US is no longer a reliable protector of friendly Muslim states. Consequently, regional countries have begun exploring new defence options. Given Pakistan’s proven record of military cooperation with Muslim nations, it has naturally emerged as a trusted and capable alternative to provide collective defence when needed.

A key clause of the Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement stipulates that an attack on one will be considered an attack on both and both countries will respond jointly. This clause mirrors NATO’s Article 5, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. Thus, the agreement symbolizes a major step toward establishing a NATO-like structure among Muslim nations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also hailed the pact as an essential move toward a comprehensive regional defence system for Muslim countries.

Praise be to Allah, Pakistan has re-emerged as a pivotal power whose growing strategic presence in the Middle East will strengthen Muslim unity and defence collaboration. This historic agreement is not only a diplomatic milestone but also a turning point in reshaping the global power equation, reaffirming Pakistan’s role as a dependable partner and protector in the Muslim world.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

([email protected])