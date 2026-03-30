Pak leading global diplomatic efforts

LET us begin by addressing our critics—those who may find it difficult to accept our genuine appreciation for the commendable efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their devoted service to Pakistan.

To such detractors, one can simply say: have the courage and integrity to recognize and appreciate the contributions of those who are sincerely and tirelessly engaged in the cause of nation-building.

Over the past year, Pakistan has ascended to remarkable heights in global diplomacy. The credit for placing the country at the forefront of international diplomacy and geopolitics—through sustained and purposeful leadership—rightly belongs to the deeply committed and conscientious trio: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Today, the world stands at a perilous crossroads, confronted with the threat of unprecedented devastation. The ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict has pushed the Gulf region in particular—and the wider world in general—to the brink of a catastrophe of unimaginable scale. The economic repercussions of this escalating crisis are already being severely felt, not only by the less-privileged nations but across the global community. This intensifying conflict must be brought to an immediate halt. Should it continue unchecked, there is a grave risk of it spiraling into a full-scale global war—potentially triggering a catastrophe far beyond human comprehension.

It is indeed reassuring to note that urgent efforts have been set in motion to peacefully resolve this grave issue of immense international signficance. Even more encouraging is the growing confidence shown by the parties involved in the ongoing conflict—the United States, Iran and several countries across the Middle East and the Gulf region (with the exception of Israel)—in Pakistan’s role as a mediator. Alongside its esteemed partners, Turkeye and Egypt, Pakistan has been entrusted with the critical responsibility of facilitating dialogue and working toward a swift resolution.

That Pakistan has been chosen to help lead this mediation effort, aimed at bringing the warring sides to the negotiating table and resolving a crisis of such global magnitude, is a matter of great pride for the nation. At this pivotal juncture, it is imperative for the nation to stand united in support of the sincere and tireless efforts of its leadership—Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar—as they undertake the formidable task of helping bring an end to the ongoing US+Israel–Iran conflict.

Amid the ongoing and intense exchange of missile strikes between Iran and Israel, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkeye gathered in Islamabad on March 29, 2026, for two days of comprehensive deliberations aimed at exploring practical pathways to bring the warring sides to the negotiating table and encourage an amicable resolution to the ongoing conflict. Let us hope and pray that this devastating war, which has cast a dark shadow over the world, comes to a swift end—for the greater good of humanity and the cause of global peace.

—The writer is a columnist and analyst based in Islamabad -Pakistan.

([email protected])