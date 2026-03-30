FPCCI, UBG welcome extension of membership renewal deadline for trade bodies

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh & SM Tanvir Patron-in-Chief UBG has welcomed the decision to extend the membership renewal deadline for trade bodies across Pakistan by three weeks and thanked the Director General Trade Organizations (DGTO) for this important step.

Earlier, the original membership renewal deadline for all trade bodies was March 31, 2026. In light of the challenges faced by chambers and associations, especially due to reduced working hours during the holy month of Ramadan and the subsequent Eid holidays, FPCCI has formally requested for an extension.

On behalf of the President of FPCCI, Mr. Tariq Jadoon Khan (Vice President FPCCI), Mr. Karim Aziz Malik (Chairman Capital House) and Mr. Malik Sohail Hussain (Chairman Coordination FPCCI and President Hafizabad Chamber) actively followed up on this request and made the issuance of the notification possible.

After carefully reviewing the situation, the DG Trade Organizations (DGTO) approved the extension, giving trade bodies another three weeks to complete the renewal of their membership. The new deadline has now been set to 20th April 2026.