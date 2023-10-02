Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Sunday conveyed warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese nation on the 74th National Day of People’s Republic of China.

In their separate messages, the Pakistani leaders extended warmest felicitations to China on its 74th National Day.

In a statement on social media platform X Sunday, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese nation and said Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother.

The Prime Minister termed China as an anchor of peace and stability as well as engine of development and progress in today’s world. “Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother. In today’s world, China is an anchor of peace and stability as well as engine of development & progress. Long live Pak-China friendship,” Kakar posted on X, formerly twitter.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani extended his heartiest felicitations to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and people of China on the National Day.