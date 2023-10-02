Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman says the prevailing terrorism in the country sends a message to the world that Pakistan is not a peaceful nation.

Speaking to the media at a seminary in Sahiwal on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed concerns over the suggested timing of the January elections, saying that holding elections in such circumstances would be challenging for all political parties.

He noted that PTI’s legal issues were still pending in the courts, and the PTI was responsible for the economic difficulties that were burdening the nation.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the PTI govt had brought the country’s foreign exchange reserves down to 2 billion dollars.