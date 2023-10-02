Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar called a meeting of the apex committee on law and order.

Sources said that meeting of the apex committee will be held on Oct 3 at the Prime Minister’s House. Military officials including the Army Chief will also participate in the meeting.

They said that a briefing would be given in the Apex Committee meeting on the ongoing law and order situation in the country. A briefing will also be given on the incidents of terrorism including Mustang.

The meeting participant will also be informed about the implementation of the previous decisions.