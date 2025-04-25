Beyond blame: CPEC, terror and India’s agenda

THE Pahalgam attack represents a glaring failure of Indian intelligence agencies, which were unable to pre-empt or prevent the tragic incident.

On April 22, a brutal terror strike in Kashmir’s scenic Baisaran Valley claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists.

The attackers, after confirming the religious identity of the victims as Hindu, opened indiscriminate fire, making it one of the deadliest civilian assaults in recent years in the region.

A previously unknown group, identified by Indian media as ‘The Resistance Front,’ has reportedly claimed responsibility.

However, instead of introspection, Indian media swiftly launched its familiar blame game, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating the attack—an allegation strongly refuted by Islamabad.

It seems that unfortunately, in modern history of the world terrorism has become a new “balancing act”.

Subsequently, the Indian Government shut borders, downgraded diplomatic ties and, in an unprecedented move, unilaterally announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) without offering any specific or concrete evidence about their allegations against Pakistan.

An emergency meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) was convened to assess the emerging situation, during which it was agreed that all necessary measures would be taken to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and economic interests in the event of any Indian aggression.

The NSC meeting vividly reflected national unity, consensus and collective wisdom of the civilian government and military establishment to defend the country.

Additionally, the press conference of Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence and Law Ministers rightly challenged India to present evidence, if it had any, of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir.

FM Dar rattled off the NSC’s decisions and said Pakistan had responded in kind to the Indian announcements.

If anyone tries to attempt any adventure, then they have tried in the past as well and failed—this time, it will be even worse for them.

” Pakistan is currently grappling with a surge in terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, with attacks targeting CPEC projects and Chinese citizens.

The government has repeatedly provided documentary evidence of Indian involvement in sponsoring, training and arming banned outfits like the TTP and BLA.

These actions expose India’s malign intent to undermine Pak-China friendship, sabotage CPEC and destabilize Pakistan economically and socially.

Such campaigns by Indian intelligence reflect hegemonic designs rather than peaceful coexistence or regional stability.

Terrorism is being exported to Pakistan, with incidents in Balochistan and from across the Afghan border clearly showing India’s involvement.

India has also been accused of exporting terrorism to countries like Canada and the United States, where leaders have objected to such actions.

Diplomatic sources allege that RAW has conducted covert operations in ASEAN nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, targeting Sikh activists through brutal assassinations.

Pakistan’s CTD has confirmed the arrest of Indian agents linked to the killings of politicians, businessmen and journalists, exposing India’s use of dark-web tools and fifth-generation hybrid warfare to destabilize Pakistan.

Furthermore, the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav in 2016 along with other incidents of cross border terrorism and espionage during the last 15 to 20 years have proved that India played a part in terrorism in Pakistan.

Undoubtedly, terrorist groups like the TTP and the BLA are proxies of India which have declared war on Pakistan.

Unfortunately, India is already fighting a low-intensity war through terrorists against Pakistan.

There are speculations that Indian RAW and its various secret agencies are preparing for war and terrorist attacks in different urban centres in the country mainly Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar etc.

It is a good omen that the civilian government and military establishment are on the same page ready for any kind of Indian proxy.

Moreover, talking about the legal aspects of India’s announcement, Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, said that the treaty could not be suspended, let alone either party do it unilaterally.

In summary, the world is rapidly changing.

Apparently the “Military Complex Theory” is being replaced with “global grabbing of rare earth metals and minerals”.

The ongoing US trade and tariffs wars have changed the norms of international engagements, businesses, industries, economies, community development and last but not the least, global supply chains forcing the main power brokers to even start secret proxies against their competitors.

Pakistan’s measured response in terms of immediate closure of its airspace for India, termination of any kind of trade and degrading of diplomatic ties up to Counsellor’s level are timely and well planned.

According to many figures, the Indian airlines up to 250-300 use Pakistani airspace on a daily basis and in case of its closure it will bear loss of approximately US$500 million in a month eroding the overall profitability, market share and comfort levels.

Interestingly, the most recent statement of Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, calling upon India to take reciprocal nuclear risk reduction measures and emphasised the need for maintaining geostrategic equilibrium.

Thus peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through reciprocal measures for nuclear risk reduction and instituting a balance in a wider geostrategic construct vividly reflecting Pakistan spirit of peaceful co-existence, resolution and firm belief in dialogue, diplomacy and development.

Indian abrogation/abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 seems to be an undesirable act having very serious socio-economic, geopolitical and geo-strategic spill over ramifications.

Hence it is an act of water terrorism which should not be blocked or stopped in any case.

It seems to be an act of Indian deep state disturbing regional peace and stability because of its ill planned hegemonic designs.

There is an urgent need to reach out to world’s important capitals sharing details of Indian terrorism against Pakistan.

—The writer is President, Pak-China Corridor of Knowledge, Executive Director, CSAIS, regional expert: China, CPEC & BRI.