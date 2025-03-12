Pak economic recovery & diplomatic resurgence

ISMAIL Merathi came to mind.

He is considered a children’s Urdu poet, but his descriptions of natural phenomena are so vivid that one cannot help but be captivated.

As he once wrote: “What happened in just two days?

That the entire forest turned green!

” Remembering Ismail Merathi and his poetry was not without reason.

It was triggered by certain events—some occurring within Pakistan and others outside the country.

The outcome of both types of events has been in Pakistan’s favour.

What was our biggest concern?

Our list of grievances is as long as the darkness of night, but the most pressing issue affecting all of Pakistan was inflation.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that once this curse enters a household, it never leaves.

But something unprecedented has happened—this curse is now retreating.

The years 2018 and the following nearly four years were incredibly tough for Pakistan.

This might have been the first government in history whose finance minister openly threatened the nation in Parliament, warning that their policies would make people scream.

We not only witnessed this threat becoming a reality but also endured its consequences.

This painful story is not just about the deliberate destruction of national institutions like PIA or breaking agreements with the IMF; it is a tale of betrayal against the nation and its people, leading to the point where even a basic meal became unaffordable for the common man.

Jawad Kayani, an architect, is someone I often converse with.

During the no-confidence motion days, he was very passionate.

He wished for a change in government, believing that if Shehbaz Sharif took charge, people’s livelihoods would improve.

The government did change as he wished, but conditions worsened.

The reason?

The economy had been wrecked to such an extent that recovery took time.

A caretaker government came, elections were held and a year passed before a breeze of relief finally arrived.

This breeze of relief has multiple aspects.

The most significant is the reduction in inflation.

Inflation in Pakistan, which had reached 38%, has now dropped to 1.5%.

Umar Ayub and Shibli Faraz mocked this claim, arguing that prices of essential goods remained high.

It is unclear whether these so-called experts understand economics, but if they did, they wouldn’t make such statements.

A 38% inflation rate meant that prices were increasing at an extremely high pace.

If this trend had continued, inflation would have skyrocketed even further.

A drop to 1.5% means that the rate at which prices are rising has drastically reduced.

Over the past year, the burdened people of Pakistan have finally taken a sigh of relief.

Even this 1.5% inflation rate is an overall figure—while some items may still see slight price increases, many have become significantly cheaper.

Jawad Kayani, for instance, noted that construction material prices, which were once skyrocketing, have now stabilized and even decreased.

This reflects the kind of expectations he had from Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

Now, the question arises: How was such a significant reduction in inflation achieved?

Was it merely a manipulation of numbers or strict financial discipline?

Financial discipline is essential; without it, even the strongest economies can collapse.

On the other hand, number games provide only temporary relief.

The growing stability in Pakistan’s economy is not just about financial discipline; for the first time in history, progress is being made step by step, methodically.

Leaving aside the first PDM government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has, over the past year, undertaken numerous visits to friendly nations.

In return, leaders like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Belarusian Prime Minister have also visited Pakistan.

These visits are particularly significant given Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation after 2018.

Two major aspects stand out from these engagements: Increasing trade volume with friendly nations.

Boosting foreign investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister has especially focused on these two areas.

The third aspect of his efforts is diplomatic.

Unfortunately, during Imran Khan’s tenure, Pakistan faced diplomatic isolation, not only from major global powers but also from close allies and brotherly nations.

Why did this happen?

Two key reasons: Diplomatic relations require extreme sensitivity.

Even with close allies, careful handling is necessary.

Many still remember reports suggesting that when the French President called during a meeting, Imran Khan allegedly refused to take the call.

Whether the incident happened or not, just the news of it was an insult.

It was a time when government officials had neither control over their words nor an understanding of diplomatic intricacies.

The impact of this was evident—Pakistan even alienated Saudi Arabia, a long-time friend.

China’s situation was even more serious.

There was not only reckless rhetoric but also hostile and dismissive behavior towards CPEC.

Upon taking office, Shehbaz Sharif had two immediate challenges—fixing the collapsed economy and restoring Pakistan’s global standing.

For the first time in history, Pakistan was labeled as an “irresponsible state.

” In a short time, his government tackled both issues, with strong support from the military and its chief, General Syed Asim Munir.

This period demonstrated an effective model of coordination between the government and the establishment.

Pakistan’s improved diplomatic stance is evident in its relations with the United States.

The current U.S. administration was thought to favor PTI over the ruling government, with PTI investing heavily in lobbying efforts.

However, it appears that investment has gone to waste.

The Trump administration’s recent praise for Pakistan is not just about the extradition of a wanted suspect—it is a strategic shift with potentially game-changing implications.

This shift is rooted in President Erdoğan’s recent visit to Pakistan, where a trilateral dialogue mechanism was established between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

This initiative was formalized during Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Azerbaijan.

This mechanism is not a minor development; its goal is to integrate Pakistan and Turkey with Greater Eurasia.

The vision includes creating a corridor linking the three countries, but this cannot be realized without Iran’s participation.

Recent developments suggest that Iran may soon overcome its diplomatic isolation as well.

How is all this becoming possible?

Because of a serious and responsible Pakistan.

If Pakistan’s fortunes seem to be turning, this is the reason.

—This writer is former advisor to the President of Pakistan, author & mass media theorist. (farooq.adilbhuta@gmail,com)