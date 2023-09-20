The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent Tuesday landed back at an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force after successful participation in the Shaheen-X air exercise in China.

The contingent included PAF’s J-10 C and JF-17 lead fighter aircraft, Combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers, and technical ground crew, who remained actively engaged in the exercise, a PAF news release said.

The exercise was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios between the two strategic allies. Shaheen-X is the 10th in the series of Shaheen Air Exercises, annually held in both countries on an alternate basis.

The series of air exercises between the Pakistan Air Force and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force is rooted in their enduring partnership. The collaborative endeavour has not only facilitated the exchange of valuable insights and lessons learned but has also served as

a catalyst for enhancing interoperability among the combat crews of both Air Forces.

The combined efforts of PAF’s crew coupled with the formidable air combat capabilities of J-10 C and JF-17 aircraft, have been instrumental in achieving remarkable success in this challenging exercise.

The successful participation of PAF air and ground crew in the Shaheen series air exercises reflects the sound foothold of operational training of PAF personnel in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare in the face of shared challenges.