Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here Thursday inaugurated Women Digital Empowerment Portal developed in collaboration with IM Sciences and GIZ, a technical assistance organization. The inauguration ceremony of the women portal, www.wde.org.pk among others was attended by General Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus, Ayesha Bano and MPAs. Addressing the ceremony, KP Speaker said that portal was developed to apprise women about their social rights and to give them access to process of legislation and forums. He said that forum-discussions would also help in devising policies for women facilitation.