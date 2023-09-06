Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday continued operation against encroachments and illegal constructions/commercialization in different parts of Lahore.

LDA teams partially demolished/sealed several buildings on Canal Bank Road, Ferozepur Road and Shadman areas for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

Teams demolished under-construction structures and illegal extensions/buildings in Harbans Pura and Fateh Garh near Canal Bank Road.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اےکاکینال روڈ ،فیروز پور روڈ اور شادمان کے علاقوں میںآپریشن۔ کمرشلائزیشن فیس کی عدم ادائیگی/غیرقانونی تعمیرات/تجاوازت/ کمرشل استعمال پرمتعدد عمارتیں سربمہر و جزوی مسمار کر دیں۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/0Ql2AJVlK3 — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 6, 2023

Teams also demolished an illegal basement in Rehman Pura and sealed other premises on Ferozepur Road for encroaching parking areas.

LDA sealed two buildings in Shadman for not paying commercial fees.

Director Town Planning-I Ayesha Matahar carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and police.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.