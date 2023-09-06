LAHORE – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Super 4 encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday evening.

Chasing a below par 194 runs target, the hosts completed the task in 39,3 overs with the loss of three wickets.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq and Muhammad Rizwan scored half centuries to enable the green shirts to cross the finishing line with 10.3 overs and seven wickets to spare.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh was all out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs on a batting-friendly surface.

Bangladesh lost its first wicket in the second over with nothing on the board. Mehdy Hasan Mirza, the player of the match in an important group stage clash against Afghanistan, got out to Naseem Shah on a golden duck.

Opener Naim and Litton Das tried to steady the ship through an aggressive 31-run partnership, After that Bangladesh lost three quick wickets and the scoreboard presented a sorry look of 47/4.

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim and skipper Shakib Al Hasan brought the team back into the match with a 100-run partnership.

After the pair were separated at 147 with the departure of skipper Shakib Al Hasan with individual contribution of 53, Mushfiq and Shamim Hossain added another 43 runs to take the score to 174 before the latter got out on 16.

At 190/6 with set Mushfiq batting, Bangladesh was looking to put up a decent score.

But Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah bagged two wickets each with the addition of just three runs to ensure that Pakistan will not be chasing a competitive total.

Mushfiq remained the top scorer with 64 runs.

Haris Rauf bagged four, Naseem Shah three while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed got one wicket each.

Team Green was a table topper in Group A after it beat Nepal in the tournament opener. Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 round after the match against India ended in no result due to rain and both teams were awarded with one point each.

Bangladesh are in second position in Group B with two points, with Sri Lanka standing at the top with four points.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib