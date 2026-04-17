Over 600 vacant posts transferred to schools with acute shortage of teachers

In a significant move to address the long-standing shortage of teachers in schools working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the education authorities in Islamabad have undertaken a major redistribution of vacant teaching posts, shifting them to the schools, especially in the rural areas, where teachers are required most, in order to ensure a more balanced and effective learning environment across the capital.

The initiative, carried out on the directives of the Federal Secretary Education Nadeem Mehbub, involves reorganizing and transferring vacant positions to institutions facing acute teacher shortages. The decision has been widely welcomed by educationists, parents, and the broader community, who see it as a timely intervention to strengthen the public education system.

According to official details, the redistribution specifically targeted schools where academic activities were being disrupted due to a lack of teaching staff. At the same time, posts in institutions with low student enrollment—where positions had become redundant—were reallocated based on actual requirements. This approach is expected to enhance efficiency and ensure optimal utilization of available human resources.

Rural areas of Islamabad, including Tarnol, Bara Kahu, Nilore, and Sihala, are among the key beneficiaries of the initiative. Several urban sector schools, which had also been grappling with severe teacher shortages, have received additional staff. According to a senior official of the FDE, the equitable distribution of teachers across all four educational sectors will lead to a noticeable improvement in overall academic standards.

Statistics indicate that a total of 631 positions have been redistributed. These include 148 Secondary School Teacher (SST) posts for both male and female staff, 348 Senior Elementary Teacher (SET) positions, and 135 Elementary School Teacher (EST) posts. Many of these vacancies had remained unfilled for an extended period, affecting the quality of education.

To ensure transparency and merit in the process, a special committee was constituted under the supervision of the Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). The committee comprised the Deputy Director General, Director Schools, and representatives from all four sectors. Following a comprehensive review, the committee ensured that the reallocation of posts aligned with ground realities and institutional needs.

Heads of educational institutions have termed the initiative highly commendable, expressing optimism that the persistent issue of teacher shortages will now be significantly reduced. Parents have also welcomed the move, noting that it will help maintain continuity in classroom learning and improve the overall quality of education.

Education experts believe that this strategic step will not only boost the performance of public schools but also contribute to narrowing the gap between rural and urban education standards, ultimately ensuring equal learning opportunities for students across Islamabad.