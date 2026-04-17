Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 17 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs504,862 per tola (24-Karat) on Friday with experts predicting fluctuations in today’s trading session amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.
The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs432,837 as it recorded an increase of Rs1,200 in previous session on April 16, 2026.
Gold Prices
|Unit
|Price
|Gold Per Tola
|Rs504,862
|Gold 10 Grams
|Rs432,837
|Gold Per Ounce
|$4,825
|Silver Per Tola
|Rs8,514
Gold is trading at $4,825 per ounce, showing an increase in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.
22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates
Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs463,372 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs442,313 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs379,125 per tola.
Silver Prices
Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs8,514 per tola after witnessing an increase of Rs110 in previous sessions.
It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.
As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.