CDA Chief, CBA bid farewell to employees selected for Haj 2026

The Capital Development Authority (CCDA) Mazdoor Union (CBA) organized a farewell ceremony in honour of the employees selected through balloting for Haj. CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Lt (R) Sohail Ashraf was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He along with members of the CDA Board and colleagues and fellow employees of the CDA he congratulated all the employees going for Hajj and said that with the efforts of the Chairman CDA and the Mazdoor Union, the employees of the institution are sent for Hajj every year through lucky draw, which is a great privilege. He wished them a safe and secure journey a healthy and successful stay in Saudi Arabia and also prayed for their safe return.

CDA Chairman said that employees going on Hajj should pray for themselves as well as for their families, our beloved homeland Pakistan and the development of the institution (CDA). He said that all employees should perform their duties honestly and use all their abilities for the betterment of the institution. The Chairman CDA said that the institution is determined to make Islamabad the most beautiful and modern capital of the world for which we all have to work together day and night because there is greatness in hard work.