LAHORE – Viral conjunctivitis outbreak has gripped Punjab, with more than 10,000 cases surfaced in a single day.

The distressing hike in pink eye cases has had a noticeable impact, as people of all age groups are being affected by the virus. Conjunctivitis swept in packed regions where people interact more frequently in markets and workplaces.

Data shared by the local health authorities suggest that more than 10,000 cases of eye infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. Bahawalpur topped the chart with the most cases (1,540), Faisalabad reported 1,132 cases, 1,048 in Multan, over 600 in Rahim Yar Khan, and over 450 patients in Lahore.

The eye infection is wreaking havoc in major cities, where more than one-third of cases were reported, with hundreds of patients flocking to government hospitals.

The cases are expected to increase in the coming days as schools in the region are opening from Monday. Earlier, the holidays were announced to protect children from the epidemic.

The government also issued guidelines on how to prevent students from the infection.