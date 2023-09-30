Hinza Asif, CEO of NFTStudio24 and Web3 South Asia Alliance Japan, becomes the first Pakistani woman to be nominated for the Women in Web3 Award at the Women in Tech® APAC Awards.

Hinza Asif is the founder and CEO of NFTStudio24, a Japan-based media platform that aims to remove the language and country barrier between Japan and the world, and vice versa, to increase business opportunities in Web3, Blockchain, and Metaverse. She has 8 years of experience in the media industry, specializing in social media marketing and building alliances between businesses and governments.

She has worked in the field of IT and blockchain technology for 5 years. With NFTStudio24, Hinza is contributing to promoting Web3 to the world by helping startups and individuals find their ground in the space. She is also building an interactive Web3 community where every member has a chance to showcase their project and rise to success.

Her ultimate goal is to bridge gaps and create fruitful connections between all stakeholders, fostering growth and collaboration in the industry.

She is among the 5 nominees, representing the Pakistani community in the tech world. As an overseas Pakistani, Hinza has been making efforts to promote Web3 adoption in Pakistan and India.

By opening doors to forming alliances and connecting Japan’s market to the world, she has established a prominent name in the industry.

At NFTStudio24, her work has been instrumental in bridging the gap between traditional and Web3, bringing the benefits of blockchain and decentralized technologies to the forefront of South Asian and Japan markets.

As a mastermind behind the Web3 South Asia Alliance Japan, Hinza Asif has played a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing within the Web3 community across Pakistan and India in Japan. She aims to build a thriving ecosystem where individuals can thrive by availing opportunities in Web3.

Her efforts are now being recognized by Women In Tech as she is a nominee for the Women in Web3 Awards. “It’s an honor to be nominated. My mission has always been to empower individuals to embrace Web3 technology and explore its limitless potential,” says Hinza Asif.

Women In Tech APAC Awards will be taking place on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.