Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the highest militarized zone in the world as over one million Indian troops are engaged in brutally suppressing the Kashmiri people’s movement for right to self-determination.

Brutal militarization has created a humanitarian crisis in IIOJK as the territory is under Indian military and police siege since New Delhi illegally landed its troops in Srinagar on 27 October 1947, said a report released by the KMS, today.

It said the Hurriyat leadership has been kept in jails while Indian forces have detained thousands of Kashmiris, mostly youth, under black laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Preventive Act, they deplored.

The report said, no nation can be ruled by force for long that is why the Kashmiri people are continuing to fight for their birthright to self-determination while the extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, the Modi government was depriving the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights.

It said by curbing Kashmiris peaceful political movement and activities, India cannot change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir through its huge military presence and brutalities under brutal acts and black laws. The Modi regime and its non-Kashmiri police and bureaucracy of Hindutva ideology can’t subdue Kashmiris through its anti -Kashmir and military might, it added.

The report said Indian forces has made the Jammu and Kashmir a giant open-air prison for its residents, adding Kashmiris’ plight has increased on an unprecedented scale since 5th August 2019 when Modi-led Hindutva regime Indian government repealed the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege there.

For how long will the world community remain silent on brutal militarization of IIOJK, the report questioned and said that Kashmiris’ cry for right to self-determination could not be silenced by military might means.

The prevailing political situation in IIOJK and the arbitrary imprisonment of its leaders and youth call for attention of the international human rights organisations

Unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people and the resolutions of the United Nations, durable peace cannot be established in South Asia, the report added.—KMS